Alabama's AJ McCarron, Texas Tech's Jace Amaro face big tests

This weekend's college football schedule is full of intriguing matchups. There are several battles between top 25 teams, including a crucial Pac-12 game. Oregon will look to recapture the country's attention when it squares off against UCLA on Saturday night. Another interesting pairing will take place in Oklahoma, as the Sooners host undefeated Texas Tech. Two of my players to watch will be key participants in those games while the other three are positioned to have big performances this weekend. Here are my five players to watch: