Alabama responds to allegation of NCAA violations

A report alleging NCAA violations involving memorabilia by Alabama players being sold by a Tuscaloosa, Ala., store owner drew a response Thursday night from Alabama director of athletics Bill Battle, as well as a vehement denial from Tom Al-Betar, owner of T-Town Menswear and T-Town Gallery.
The story alleges that current Alabama players, including stars T.J. Yeldon and Amari Cooper, are autographing memorabilia that they know is being sold, an NCAA violation, and potentially profiting from it, as well.
"We are aware of the story produced today," Battle said in a UA release. "As part of our ongoing compliance efforts, our compliance department looks into everything that warrants concern. That effort is diligent and all-encompassing, and requires constant communication and education regarding all potential issues."
It's not the first time Al-Betar has faced the allegation from outkickthecoverage.com, and Alabama sent the booster a formal letter of disassociation by the UA compliance department in 2011. Reached by cbssports.com Thursday, Al-Betar defended his actions, saying that the memorabilia in his shop signed by current players is being brought in by fans.
"They don't belong to no football players," Al-Betar said. "They sign it over there and they will come here. Most every year they do the same thing."
Photos from the shop's Facebook page, however, depicted both current and graduated players signing items in the store, although outkickthecoverage.com provided no evidence of payments to players.