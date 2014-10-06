Alabama RB Kenyan Drake out at least 8-10 weeks after surgery

Alabama's loss Saturday to Ole Miss knocked the team out of the top spot in the SEC West standings, and coach Nick Saban confirmed Monday that it also knocked its share of players out of the lineup.
Running back Kenyan Drake suffered a gruesome leg injury in the first quarter against the Rebels and has undergone surgery. Although Saban declined to disclose specifics, he said it will be 8-10 weeks before Drake can even resume football-related activities, according to Tidesports.com's Aaron Suttles. That essentially puts Drake out for the balance of the regular season, though he could potentially be available for a bowl game figures.
Linebacker Denzel Devall also underwent surgery for a knee injury and will be out 3-4 weeks, while starting center Ryan Kelly will miss at least two weeks with a knee sprain.
Drake left the field with an apparent minor injury early in the first quarter on a kickoff return, but was able to return. Soon after returning, though, the junior was hurt again, this time more seriously, when he was sandwiched between two defenders on a hit. Saban said after the game that he understood the injury to be a broken leg, and Drake's foot was visibly misaligned as medical staff examined the injury on the field.
Though Drake is Alabama's third-team running back, he played extensively and is one of the most explosive players in the UA offense. His absence, and that of the senior veteran Kelly, will be significant losses for an Alabama offense that is averaging 555 yards per game.
The Crimson Tide travels to play Arkansas this weekend.