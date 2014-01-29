Alabama QB AJ McCarron thinks his athleticism will surprise

Like any quarterback at the NFL Scouting Combine, former Alabama signal-caller AJ McCarron's throwing arm will be under heavy scrutiny at the event next month in Indianapolis. But the Crimson Tide's three-year starter won't be looking to just impress with his throws.
McCarron told the SVP and Russillo radio show he may surprise NFL scouts with his athleticism, as well.
"I think I'll surprise a lot of people," McCarron said. "I think a lot of people don't think I'm that athletic, so that's one of the things I want to go out and surprise and show them I'm athletic. ... (But) the biggest thing is to key on my mechanics and make those a little better, a little more crisp."
McCarron's decision to pass on the Senior Bowl came under fire until he announced the decision was forced by medical reasons, specifically shoulder soreness that he had dealt with since UA's midseason win over Tennessee. Projections on McCarron's draft status have varied wildly, but he told the radio show he tries not to concern himself with projections.
"The last time I checked, nobody's ever predicted everybody's pick," he said.
Nevertheless, despite being college football's most successful quarterback over the last three years with two national championships and a sparkling 36-4 record as a starter, McCarron isn't in the conversation with Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel, UCF's Blake Bortles and others as the draft's most likely first-round picks at the position.
For McCarron it's motivation.
"I definitely feel disrespected, but I think that helps me play my game to the best of my ability when I go out every Saturday, playing with a chip on my shoulder, and I'll definitely take (that) over to training right now when it comes to the combine and pro day," he added. "When I get a chance to show everybody what I'm capable of, I will."
That first chance will come on Feb. 23, when quarterbacks take their turn in front of scouts and personnel executives at the combine. Alabama's pro day is typically held within a few weeks after the combine.