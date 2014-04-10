Alabama QB AJ McCarron met with New England Patriots

Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron met with the New England Patriots Wednesday, amid his turn in the Gruden QB Camp rotation and the news that he would (or maybe wouldn't) be part of a reality TV show based on his wedding plans with model and fiance Katherine Webb.
For a variety of reasons, McCarron sees the Patriots as a strong potential fit for his pro career. And the feeling could be mutual. After all, Patriots coach Bill Belichick maintains a close relationship with Alabama coach Nick Saban, and Saban has left no doubt what kind of endorsement he'll provide to Belichick or any other NFL coach who inquires about his former quarterback. Plus, the time is right for the club to at least identify a potential successor to the 36-year-old Brady, and McCarron's assets as a quarterback are in line with many of Brady's: execution, decision-making, reading defenses.
McCarron would not only embrace the chance to work with one of Saban's biggest coaching influences, but sees an opportunity in learning behind a three-time Super Bowl champion in veteran Tom Brady. He also spoke with the Patriots at the NFL Scouting Combine, but declined to divulge anything that was said. Projected anywhere from a second- to fourth-round draft pick, McCarron could be an enticing option for the Patriots on the second day of the draft. New England's second-day picks are No. 62 overall (second round) and No. 93 overall (third round).