Alabama overcomes fumble, deficit to top LSU in overtime

Statistically, it wasn't Sims' best day. He completed just 20 of 45 passes for 209 yards as the Crimson Tide offense struggled mightily, punting nine times. But when it mattered most, Sims' poise helped him overcome one of the most hostile crowds in college football. The fifth-year senior completed four of seven passes on the final drive of regulation, including a 22-yard strike to Christion Jones to put UA in field goal range, and a 16-yarder to White with just 12 seconds left to put the kick into chip-shot range for kicker Adam Griffith.