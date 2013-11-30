Alabama OT Cyrus Kouandjio outstanding in Iron Bowl loss

Run blocking: Kouandjio's first-half took a bit of a turn when Auburn opted to line up standout pass rusher Dee Ford on the right side against the opposite tackle, Austin Shepherd. That left Kouandjio working mostly against Auburn's Nosa Eguae, and what was expected to be a day in which Kouandjio would be tested as a pass blocker ended up being more about the running game. Kouandjio pancaked Eguae on a 5-yard gain by T.J. Yeldon on the opening series, setting the tone for an excellent day. Kouandjio put a devastating block on freshman Carl Lawson on a second-quarter gain of 13 by Yeldon, and handled Eguae with relative ease. His worst play might have been on a 28-yard run by Amari Cooper to the Auburn 1, on which Kouandjio badly missed a block trying to lead the way, but Cooper managed to break free anyway. Kouandjio brought out his patented "slap" move on Lawson and sent him reeling to the turf on a first-half draw play. ... In the second half, Kouandjio continued to deliver solid drive blocks when Alabama chose to run, although the Crimson Tide took to the air for much of the second half. He also had an outstanding backside cut block of linebacker Jake Holland to help spring Yeldon for 6 yards. Yeldon finished the game with 141 yards on 26 carries. Eguae made just two assisted tackles on the day.