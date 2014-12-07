Alabama, Oregon, FSU, Ohio State in College Football Playoff

Also heading to Pasadena will be defending national champion Florida State, who won the BCS Championship Game there earlier in 2014. Despite being the only undefeated team in major college football this year, the Seminoles and star quarterback Jameis Winston were dropped by the selection committee after a series of narrow wins and close calls along the way to a 13-0 season. The matchup of Winston and Mariota in the same game will no doubt draw plenty of NFL scouts to the game as both are considered to be the top two signal-callers in the country and high draft picks when the time comes.