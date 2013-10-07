Alabama OL Cyrus Kouandjio wants to reach paydirt

They're called "Fat Guy Touchdowns," linemen scooping loose balls, or handling the ball by some other tricky means, and plodding to the end zone in sheer glee. And although Cyrus Kouandjio is anything but fat, the Alabama left tackle wants one. The Crimson Tide's most promising NFL prospect on the offensive line, a junior, had a chance two weeks ago against Ole Miss, but college football rules being what they are, the opportunity ended with a whistle.
"If it was the NFL, I'd have a touchdown," Kouandjio said, according to al.com. "But since I was down, they wouldn't let me pick it back up. I was pretty upset about it. That's life."
Fakes on special teams and the occasional flea-flicker are about the extent of the trick plays Alabama has been known to show in the Nick Saban era, so it's hard to imagine Kouandjio ever getting that chance on a designed play, like this former Alabama left tackle surely talked his way into. The fumble like the one Kouandjio jumped on against the Rebels is probably his best chance for one of these.
"Sooner or later before it's all said and done, I will get a touchdown as an offensive lineman," Kouandjio said.