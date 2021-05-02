Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State, in tying for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, fell well short of tying LSU's record mark of 14 in 2020.

But the Crimson Tide's crop nevertheless set marks of its own.

With six first-round selections, Alabama tied the 2004 Miami draft class for the most ever.

The Crimson Tide's national championship team placed wide receiver ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ (Dolphins), WR ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ (Eagles), cornerback ﻿Patrick Surtain II﻿ (Broncos), quarterback ﻿Mac Jones﻿ (Patriots), offensive tackle ﻿Alex Leatherwood﻿ (Raiders) and running back ﻿Najee Harris﻿ (Steelers) in the first round.

Alabama also had the most ever selected in the top 50 (eight), with their eighth going No. 38 overall in defensive lineman ﻿Christian Barmore﻿ to the New England Patriots. Other Alabama picks: OL ﻿Landon Dickerson﻿ (Eagles), OL ﻿Deonte Brown﻿ (Panthers) and LS ﻿Thomas Fletcher﻿ (Panthers).

The six first-rounders in the '04 Hurricanes class were S Sean Taylor, OL Vernon Carey, LB D.J. Williams, TE Kellen Winslow, LB Jonathan Vilma and NG Vince Wilfork.

Ohio State's 10 draftees included one first-rounder (QB ﻿Justin Fields﻿ to the Chicago Bears), followed by LB ﻿Pete Werner﻿, OL ﻿Josh Myers﻿, LB ﻿Baron Browning﻿, OL ﻿Wyatt Davis﻿, RB ﻿Trey Sermon﻿, TE ﻿Luke Farrell﻿, DL ﻿Tommy Togiai﻿, DE ﻿Jonathon Cooper﻿ and DB ﻿Shaun Wade﻿.

Conference-wide, the Southeastern Conference took its seemingly annual place at the top with 65 selections, followed by the Big Ten Conference with 44.