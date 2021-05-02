Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Published: May 01, 2021 at 08:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Alabama and Ohio State, in tying for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, fell well short of tying LSU's record mark of 14 in 2020.

But the Crimson Tide's crop nevertheless set marks of its own.

With six first-round selections, Alabama tied the 2004 Miami draft class for the most ever.

The Crimson Tide's national championship team placed wide receiver ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ (Dolphins), WR ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ (Eagles), cornerback ﻿Patrick Surtain II﻿ (Broncos), quarterback ﻿Mac Jones﻿ (Patriots), offensive tackle ﻿Alex Leatherwood﻿ (Raiders) and running back ﻿Najee Harris﻿ (Steelers) in the first round.

Alabama also had the most ever selected in the top 50 (eight), with their eighth going No. 38 overall in defensive lineman ﻿Christian Barmore﻿ to the New England Patriots. Other Alabama picks: OL ﻿Landon Dickerson﻿ (Eagles), OL ﻿Deonte Brown﻿ (Panthers) and LS ﻿Thomas Fletcher﻿ (Panthers).

The six first-rounders in the '04 Hurricanes class were S Sean Taylor, OL Vernon Carey, LB D.J. Williams, TE Kellen Winslow, LB Jonathan Vilma and NG Vince Wilfork.

Ohio State's 10 draftees included one first-rounder (QB ﻿Justin Fields﻿ to the Chicago Bears), followed by LB ﻿Pete Werner﻿, OL ﻿Josh Myers﻿, LB ﻿Baron Browning﻿, OL ﻿Wyatt Davis﻿, RB ﻿Trey Sermon﻿, TE ﻿Luke Farrell﻿, DL ﻿Tommy Togiai﻿, DE ﻿Jonathon Cooper﻿ and DB ﻿Shaun Wade﻿.

Conference-wide, the Southeastern Conference took its seemingly annual place at the top with 65 selections, followed by the Big Ten Conference with 44.

A look at the top teams and conferences:

Schools with six-plus picks

10 - Alabama

10 - Ohio State

9 – Notre Dame

9 – Georgia

8 – Michigan

8 – Florida

7 – LSU

6 – Penn State

6 – Pitt

6 – Kentucky

Conferences with five-plus picks

65 – SEC

44 – Big Ten

42 – ACC

28 – Pac-12

22 – Big 12

19 – AAC

14 – Independent

5 – Conference-USA

Related Content

news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW