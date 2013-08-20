Alabama linebacker Trey DePriest returns from suspension

Alabama coach Nick Saban said linebacker Trey DePriest's suspension may be as short as a week, and that proved to be prophetic as the Crimson Tide's 2012 starter at the middle linebacker spot returned to the practice field Tuesday.
DePriest was suspended for a violation of team rules for which Saban offered no further detail.
"Trey did everything we asked him to do. Took care of his business, did everything to a T," Saban said, according to al.com. "He's got to work his way back up the depth chart now by continuing to do the right things and having the right attitude. Hopefully he'll make better choices and decisions in the future."
Veteran Tana Patrick and sophomore Reggie Ragland benefitted most from DePriest's absence with increased practice reps. DePriest made 59 tackles last season despite being hobbled for part of the year by an ankle injury.
Alabama opens the season Aug. 31 against Virginia Tech in Atlanta.