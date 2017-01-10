Alabama leads top contenders for national title in 2017

Published: Jan 10, 2017 at 02:14 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Albert Einstein said that the past, present and future all happen simultaneously. If that's the case, then it's literally never too soon to look forward to next year's college football national championship race.

The usual suspects will be in play again, with these seven looking like the top contenders.

1. Alabama
Skinny: There's no reason to think Nick Saban won't have his team ready to go for another title run in 2017. With QB Jalen Hurts, RB Bo Scarbrough, the newest group of veteran and upcoming defensive stars, and a young offensive line coming back, Alabama should be considered the favorite to win the title.

2. USC
Skinny: Their nine-game tear at the end of the 2016 season, which concluded with a thrilling Rose Bowl win, portends a strong 2017. QB Sam Darnold, RB Ronald Jones, WR Deontay Burnett and some young tight ends form a nice core on offense that looked potent at the end of the year. LB Cameron Smith and CB Iman Marshall are leaders on defense. They should be among the best at their positions.

3. Florida State
Skinny: Jimbo Fisher's group takes on Alabama in a great season-opening matchup in Atlanta. Even if the Seminoles lose that game, they'll have a great chance to be in the ACC Championship Game because of the experience their freshmen and sophomores (namely QB Deondre Francois, WR Nyqwan Murray and bullish running back Jacques Patrick) have gained the past couple of seasons. Their defensive front four will be among the best in the nation.

4. Ohio State
Skinny: Despite losing several players to the NFL again this offseason, it appears the Buckeyes will be in position for a championship run when heading to The Big House at the end of the regular season. QB J.T. Barrett and RB Mike Weber will help the offense keep rolling. DEs Sam Hubbard and Nick Bosa and a few young defensive tackles will provide pressure up front while safety Damon Webb leads a young, athletic secondary.

5. Oklahoma
Skinny: The Sooners have to go to Ohio State early next fall, but even if they lose that game, they'll be expected to win the rest of their games. The return of QB Baker Mayfield was huge for Bob Stoops, who is likely to be one of the coaches leading his team into the Big 12 title game, which will return next season.

6. Penn State
Skinny: Three months ago, I would have been called insane for including the Nittany Lions on this list. But they came up just a field goal short of winning 10 straight games to end of the year. They return a gunslinger in QB Trace McSorley and a slew of young receivers willing to go up and get the ball in the air. They'll be game on defense, as well, with LB Jason Cabinda and S Marcus Allen leading the way. Penn State hosts Michigan, but goes to Ohio State, so they might need help to reach the Big Ten Championship Game.

7. Clemson
Skinny: The Tigers lose a boatload of talent, with Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams, Artavis Scott and Wayne Gallman intending on early draft entry. Their defense will be excellent once again, with a formidable defensive line and explosive linebackers in Kendall Joseph and Dorian O'Daniel. How high Dabo Swinney's group will go will depend on the play of the new quarterback. The passer will have options in Hunter Renfrow and Ray-Ray McCloud, and a good back in C.J. Fuller.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE