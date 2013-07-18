Alabama leads All-SEC team with seven on first team

HOOVER, Ala. -- Alabama placed seven players on the first team of the media's All-SEC preseason picks, including four on offense, the most in the league. Wide receiver Amari Cooper, running back T.J. Yeldon, guard Anthony Steen and tackle Cyrus Kouandjio were chosen on offense, while cornerback Deion Belue, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and linebacker C.J. Mosley were first-teamers on defense.
Mosley led the balloting with 231 votes.
The media's predicted order of finish would produce a repeat of last season: Alabama winning the SEC West, Georgia winning the East, and Alabama winning the SEC Championship Game.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M
RB T.J. Yeldon, Alabama
RB Todd Gurley, Georgia
WR Amari Cooper, Alabama
WR Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt
TE Arthur Lynch, Georgia
OL Cyrus Kouandjio, Alabama
OL Jake Matthews, Texas A&M
OL Anthony Steen, Alabama
OL Gabe Jackson, Mississippi State
C Travis Swanson, Arkansas
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB AJ McCarron, Alabama
RB Tre Mason, Auburn
RB LaDarius Perkins, Mississippi State *
RB Keith Marshall, Georgia *
WR Donte Moncrief, Ole Miss
WR Mike Evans, Texas A&M
TE Rory Anderson, South Carolina
OL Antonio Richardson, Tennessee
OL Jon Halapio, Florida
OL Ja'Juan James, Tennessee
C Reese Dismukes, Auburn
THIRD-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Aaron Murray, Georgia
RB Matt Jones, Florida *
RB Jeff Scott, Ole Miss *
RB Alfred Blue, LSU *
WR Malcolm Mitchell, Georgia
WR Jarvis Landry, LSU
TE Brian Vogler, Alabama
OL La'el Collins, LSU
OL Josh Williford, LSU
OL Wesley Johnson, Vanderbilt
OL A.J. Cann, South Carolina *
OL Zach Fulton, Tennessee *
C James Stone, Tennessee *
C Jonotthan Harrison, Florida *
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Jadeveon Clowney, South Carolina
DL Domonique Easley, Florida
DL Anthony Johnson, LSU
DL Chris Smith, Arkansas
LB C.J. Mosley, Alabama
LB A.J. Johnson, Tennessee
LB Denzel Nkemdiche, Ole Miss
DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Alabama
DB Craig Loston, LSU
DB Loucheiz Purifoy, Florida
DB Deion Belue, Alabama
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Xzavier Dickson, Alabama
DL Ed Stinson, Alabama
DL Dee Ford, Auburn
DL Jeoffrey Pagan, Alabama
LB Adrian Hubbard, Alabama
LB Jordan Jenkins, Georgia
LB Lamin Barrow, LSU
DB Damian Swann, Georgia
DB Andre Hal, Vanderbilt
DB Marcus Roberson, Florida
DB Vinnie Sunseri, Alabama
Talented Top 50
Daniel Jeremiah has spent his summer vacation poring over college football video, and the result is this look at college football's top 50 players. More ...
THIRD-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Garrison Smith, Georgia
DL Daniel McCullers, Tennessee
DL Alvin Dupree, Kentucky
DL C.J. Johnson, Ole Miss
LB Ronald Powell, Florida
LB Tahj Jones, LSU
LB Trey DePriest, Aabama *
LB Avery Williamson, Kentucky *
DB E.J. Gaines, Missouri
DB Charles Sawyer, Ole Miss
DB Jalen Mills, LSU
DB Chris Davis, Auburn
FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS
P Kyle Christy, Florida
PK Carey Spear, Vanderbilt
RS Odell Beckham, Jr., LSU
AP Bruce Ellington, South Carolina
SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS
P Cody Mandell, Alabama
PK Cody Parkey, Auburn
RS Bruce Ellington, South Carolina
AP Odell Beckham, Jr., LSU
THIRD-TEAM SPECIALISTS
P Steven Clark, Auburn
PK Zach Hocker, Arkansas
RS Andre Debose, Florida
AP Loucheiz Purifoy, Florida
- -- tie