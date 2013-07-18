Alabama leads All-SEC team with seven on first team

Published: Jul 18, 2013 at 03:17 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

HOOVER, Ala. -- Alabama placed seven players on the first team of the media's All-SEC preseason picks, including four on offense, the most in the league. Wide receiver Amari Cooper, running back T.J. Yeldon, guard Anthony Steen and tackle Cyrus Kouandjio were chosen on offense, while cornerback Deion Belue, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and linebacker C.J. Mosley were first-teamers on defense.

Mosley led the balloting with 231 votes.

The media's predicted order of finish would produce a repeat of last season: Alabama winning the SEC West, Georgia winning the East, and Alabama winning the SEC Championship Game.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

RB T.J. Yeldon, Alabama

RB Todd Gurley, Georgia

WR Amari Cooper, Alabama

WR Jordan Matthews, Vanderbilt

TE Arthur Lynch, Georgia

OL Cyrus Kouandjio, Alabama

OL Jake Matthews, Texas A&M

OL Anthony Steen, Alabama

OL Gabe Jackson, Mississippi State

C Travis Swanson, Arkansas

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB AJ McCarron, Alabama

RB Tre Mason, Auburn

RB LaDarius Perkins, Mississippi State *

RB Keith Marshall, Georgia *

WR Donte Moncrief, Ole Miss

WR Mike Evans, Texas A&M

TE Rory Anderson, South Carolina

OL Antonio Richardson, Tennessee

OL Jon Halapio, Florida

OL Chris Burnette, Georgia

OL Ja'Juan James, Tennessee

C Reese Dismukes, Auburn

THIRD-TEAM OFFENSE

QB Aaron Murray, Georgia

RB Matt Jones, Florida *

RB Jeff Scott, Ole Miss *

RB Alfred Blue, LSU *

WR Malcolm Mitchell, Georgia

WR Jarvis Landry, LSU

TE Brian Vogler, Alabama

OL La'el Collins, LSU

OL Josh Williford, LSU

OL Wesley Johnson, Vanderbilt

OL A.J. Cann, South Carolina *

OL Zach Fulton, Tennessee *

C James Stone, Tennessee *

C Jonotthan Harrison, Florida *

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Jadeveon Clowney, South Carolina

DL Domonique Easley, Florida

DL Anthony Johnson, LSU

DL Chris Smith, Arkansas

LB C.J. Mosley, Alabama

LB A.J. Johnson, Tennessee

LB Denzel Nkemdiche, Ole Miss

DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Alabama

DB Craig Loston, LSU

DB Loucheiz Purifoy, Florida

DB Deion Belue, Alabama

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Xzavier Dickson, Alabama

DL Ed Stinson, Alabama

DL Dee Ford, Auburn

DL Jeoffrey Pagan, Alabama

LB Adrian Hubbard, Alabama

LB Jordan Jenkins, Georgia

LB Lamin Barrow, LSU

DB Damian Swann, Georgia

DB Andre Hal, Vanderbilt

DB Marcus Roberson, Florida

DB Vinnie Sunseri, Alabama

Talented Top 50

Daniel Jeremiah has spent his summer vacation poring over college football video, and the result is this look at college football's top 50 players. More ...

THIRD-TEAM DEFENSE

DL Garrison Smith, Georgia

DL Daniel McCullers, Tennessee

DL Alvin Dupree, Kentucky

DL C.J. Johnson, Ole Miss

LB Ronald Powell, Florida

LB Tahj Jones, LSU

LB Trey DePriest, Aabama *

LB Avery Williamson, Kentucky *

DB E.J. Gaines, Missouri

DB Charles Sawyer, Ole Miss

DB Jalen Mills, LSU

DB Chris Davis, Auburn

FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS

P Kyle Christy, Florida

PK Carey Spear, Vanderbilt

RS Odell Beckham, Jr., LSU

AP Bruce Ellington, South Carolina

SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS

P Cody Mandell, Alabama

PK Cody Parkey, Auburn

RS Bruce Ellington, South Carolina

AP Odell Beckham, Jr., LSU

THIRD-TEAM SPECIALISTS

P Steven Clark, Auburn

PK Zach Hocker, Arkansas

RS Andre Debose, Florida

AP Loucheiz Purifoy, Florida

  • -- tie

