Alabama LB C.J. Mosley wins prestigious Butkus Award

Alabama linebacker C.J. Mosley was presented with the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker Sunday night at the Crimson Tide's annual football banquet. You can see video here of Mosley being surprised by Dick Butkus with the trophy.
Named for the Pro Football Hall of Famer, the award goes to the nation's top linebacker and is among the most prestigous individual awards in college football.
The Butkus Award committee released the following statement: "This year's college linebacker class was among the best in history. Mosley's combination of instincts, range, playmaking ability, on-field leadership and work ethic distinguished his performance. His selfless contributions on special teams and in the community speak to his strength of character and support the Butkus Award mission."
Mosley led one of the nation's top defenses with 102 tackles on the season, with nine tackles for loss and five pass breakups. Also the team's emotional leader on defense, Mosley is a fourth-year starter. The senior is considered a top NFL draft prospect at his position, as well. Other finalists were UCLA's Anthony Barr, Buffalo's Khalil Mack, Shayne Skov of Stanford and Ryan Shazier of Ohio State.
Recent winners of the award have been drafted early, including Manti Te'o (2013, San Diego Chargers, second round), Luke Kuechly (2012, Carolina Panthers, first round), Von Miller (2011, Denver Broncos, first round) and Rolando McClain (2010, Oakland Raiders, first round).