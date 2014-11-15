Alabama knocks off No. 1-ranked Mississippi State

For previously unbeaten Mississippi State, things are now much more complicated. At 9-1, the Bulldogs now need help to even win the SEC West. And if that help never comes, MSU would have to hope an 11-1 regular season is enough to get a playoff pass from the selection committee. Mississippi State still has regular-season games against Vanderbilt (Nov. 22, at home) and Ole Miss (Nov. 29, on the road).