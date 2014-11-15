Alabama knocks off No. 1-ranked Mississippi State

Published: Nov 15, 2014 at 11:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Alabama-Football-141115-TOS.jpg

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- That knock on the door from the fifth position in the College Football Playoff rankings just got a great deal louder.

If it's even still on the hinges.

Alabama, ranked fifth in the CFP rankings, picked up a 25-20 home win over No.1-ranked Mississippi State Saturday that is certain to shake up the selection committee's top four for the fourth consecutive week. A stifling Crimson Tide defense smothered the Bulldogs -- who entered averaging an SEC-high 522 yards per game -- by containing star quarterback Dak Prescott as a rusher, and intercepting him three times.

The implications for Alabama are simple enough: an SEC Championship Game berth remains in reach, as does a playoff berth, as long as the Crimson Tide continues winning. Alabama has regular-season games remaining against Western Carolina (Nov. 22) and Auburn (Nov. 29), both in Tuscaloosa.

For previously unbeaten Mississippi State, things are now much more complicated. At 9-1, the Bulldogs now need help to even win the SEC West. And if that help never comes, MSU would have to hope an 11-1 regular season is enough to get a playoff pass from the selection committee. Mississippi State still has regular-season games against Vanderbilt (Nov. 22, at home) and Ole Miss (Nov. 29, on the road).

The loss to Alabama also figures to be a major blow to Prescott's Heisman Trophy hopes. The Bulldogs' status as a No. 1-ranked, unbeaten team might have had as much to do with Prescott's standing in the Heisman race as his play, particularly given a recent spate of interceptions (eight since Oct. 11).

Alabama quarterback Blake Sims was steady if not spectacular, completing 19 of 31 passes without an interception. Perhaps more importantly, he moved the chains on two key third downs on the Crimson Tide's game-clinching touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

A look at how some of the top pro prospects in the game performed:

» Alabama WR Amari Cooper caught eight passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, including a spectacular 50-yard catch in traffic at the MSU goal line. For the second consecutive week, however, Cooper dropped two catchable passes, which is unlike the normally sure-handed junior.

» Alabama RB T.J. Yeldon, with a tender ankle, rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries and a late touchdown that sealed the win.

» Alabama DB Landon Collins picked off the last of Prescott's three interceptions, Collins' third of the season, and made seven tackles.

» Mississippi State LB Benardrick McKinney made just three tackles, making a limited impact against the run but showing impressive instincts and awareness in pass coverage.

» Mississippi State DL Preston Smith made the only sack of the game for the Bulldogs (for his team-leading eighth of the year) to go with three solo stops and a quarterback hurry.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE