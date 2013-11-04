Alabama, FSU, Oregon: Pick two for BCS title game

I would love to see Oregon and Alabama meet in the BCS Championship Game. Although I believe Florida State is the most complete team in college football, I'm fascinated by the prospect of watching the contrasting styles of Oregon and Alabama. The Ducks' fast-paced offense overwhelms opponents with tempo and exploits mismatches in space. Their collective speed and athleticism is breathtaking, and few opponents have been able to keep up. The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, bludgeon opponents with an old-school approach that would make Bear Bryant proud. They dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and rarely deviate from the formula that routinely leads to championships: run the ball, stop the run and win the turnover battle. Their intimidating size and physicality would test the mettle and toughness of the Ducks. This is a matchup that would appeal to both casual and hardcore fans.