Alabama fan taunted, shot after Crimson Tide win over LSU

A man was shot early Sunday morning after hecklers taunted him for being an Alabama fan following the Crimson Tide's 38-17 win over LSU, according to Tuscaloosa, Ala., police. The Tuscaloosa News reported that the victim, 30, who was at a Shell gas station to use the restroom at 2:37 a.m., got into a physical altercation with two suspects before one of the suspects pulled a firearm.
The victim went to retrieve his own firearm from his vehicle, according to Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit commander Sgt. Dale Phillips, and was shot in the leg before returning fire. Phillips could not confirm whether the suspects, who left the scene in a black vehicle, were LSU fans. The gas station, at the intersection of Skyland Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue, is located less than 10 minutes from the UA campus.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.