Alabama DL Jarran Reed considering NFL draft entry

NEW ORLEANS -- Alabama junior defensive end Jarran Reed confirmed he is among the Crimson Tide's underclassmen to receive feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, along with junior linebacker Reggie Ragland. Reed told College Football 24/7 that he does not yet know what draft grade he has received, although an NFL scout indicated to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that Reed projects well for the 2015 draft, if he declares for it.
"I know I'm going to make the right decision for me, but right now I'm focused on this game," Reed said at Alabama's media day event in advance of Thursday's Sugar Bowl against Ohio State. "It's crazy to even think about it, where I came from out of junior college where everybody is chasing that dream. I still don't even really know how I've gotten to this point."
Underclassmen like Reed have until a Jan. 15 deadline to declare for the 2015 NFL Draft. The NFLDAB, beginning this season, is issuing one of three grades to underclassmen: first round, second round, or a recommendation to return to college.
Ragland has made 52 tackles, 6.5 for losses, and five deflections at the line of scrimmage this season. He has excelled against the run, particularly in the second half of the year. He made 28 stops in November alone, including 15 against LSU. He added eight stops against then-No. 1-ranked Mississippi State on Nov. 15, and came up with two tackles for loss in an SEC Championship Game win over Missouri Dec. 6.
"I just know in real important games, clutch games, you have to step your play up," Reed said. "Everybody has to do that."
Reed has the size, at 6-4, 315 pounds, to hold the point of attack as a defensive end in a 3-4 defense, and could also play a tackle position in a 4-3 defense. He frequently moved inside to play tackle on third downs this season when Alabama shifted to a four-man line, showing the kind of versatility that could make him attractive to any NFL team regardless of scheme.