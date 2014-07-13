Alabama DL Jarran Reed arrested, charged with DUI

Alabama defensive lineman Jarran Reed was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with driving under the influence, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's office.
According to Tuscaloosa police, Reed had a blood alcohol content of .13, above the legal limit of .08.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement regarding the incident.
"We are disappointed in Jarran's actions and this is obviously not the kind of behavior we expect from our players," Saban's statement read. "It is a privilege to represent the University of Alabama and there are responsibilities that go along with that privilege. We'll evaluate the situation and determine the appropriate discipline so better choices and decisions can be made in the future."
Reed, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound transfer from East Mississippi Community College, is expected to play a big role on the Crimson Tide defense, which is looking to replace both starting ends from last season. He had a solid showing in spring practice after recording 66 tackles and 3.5 sacks for East Mississippi last season.
Reed is the second Alabama player to be arrested in the last eight days. Running back Kenyan Drake was arrested early July 5 and charged with obstructing governmental operations -- a misdemeanor -- after allegedly ignoring orders from police to stay outside of a crime scene.