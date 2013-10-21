Alabama DB Vinnie Sunseri to miss season with knee injury

Alabama safety Vinnie Sunseri will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, according to The Anniston Star.
Sunseri, a junior, injured his left knee while covering a first-quarter kickoff Saturday during the Crimson Tide's 52-0 win over Arkansas. He later returned to the sideline in the second half and received hugs from several teammates, an indication the injury was serious.
"We'll see what the MRI says (Sunday)," UA coach Nick Saban said after the game. "It could be serious."
Saban is expected to address Sunseri's injury in his regular Monday news conference.
The son of former Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Sal Sunseri, who is now an assistant at Florida State, Vinnie Sunseri is a second-year starter for Alabama and a third-year special teams contributor.
Sunseri has two interceptions on the season, both of which he returned for touchdowns. One of the scores was among the biggest plays of the season for the Crimson Tide, coming against Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel in what was eventually a seven-point win for Alabama:
Sunseri has played too many games this season to receive a medical redshirt, so he will return to Alabama next season as a senior.
Sophomore Landon Collins and senior Jarrick Williams figure to play more extensively in Sunseri's absence.