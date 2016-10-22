Alabama DB Eddie Jackson out for season with injury

As a senior, Jackson will be available in the 2017 NFL Draft. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah views Jackson as a "true high safety" prospect with special teams value, and analyst Lance Zierlein expects Jackson to be an NFL starter. Unfortunately for Jackson, he won't be able to provide scouts with any more game film, but he's shown impressive instincts for the position as a second-year starter after spending the first half of his college career at cornerback.