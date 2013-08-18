Alabama cornerback Geno Smith arrested on DUI charge

Alabama defensive back Geno Smith was arrested on a DUI charge early Sunday morning.
Smith still was listed as an inmate as of 11 a.m. ET Sunday, according to AL.com. According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office website, Smith's bond was $1,000.
The sophomore played very little early in his freshman season last year, but became a heavy contributor in the Crimson Tide secondary toward the end of the season, particularly after Alabama's loss to Texas A&M.
Smith made nine tackles last season and was expected to begin the season as a starter for the Crimson Tide in its nickel and dime packages, if not more. Alabama coach Nick Saban has yet to comment on Smith's arrest or his playing status. Alabama opens the season Aug. 31 against Virginia Tech in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.