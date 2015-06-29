Alabama commit Eddy Pineiro boots 73-yard field goal

Nothing like a 73-yard field goal to add some juice to fan expectations for a kicker.
Alabama commitment Eddy Pineiro took to Twitter over the weekend with a claim, backed by video, of a 73-yard field goal:
Impressive as the kick clearly was, we're taking Pineiro's word for it that it cleared the crossbar; Twitter video from that far away doesn't exactly provide conclusive proof. Not that we're doubting -- the junior college transfer obviously has a big leg -- and he can be found elsewhere on social media making some other kicks that are [very, very long](/share/page/site/nfl-com/he%20junior%20college%20transfer%20obviously%20has%20a%20big%20leg%20( "pineiro"), if not 73 yards.
Pineiro went to Alabama's kicking camp earlier this summer and accepted a scholarship offer after an impressive showing there. Soon enough, Crimson Tide fans will learn if he's equally effective in the face of a rush, in a packed stadium, and in a pressure-filled SEC game.
For now, however, he looks awfully good with none of those difficulties weighing on him.