Alabama commit Eddy Pineiro boots 73-yard field goal

Impressive as the kick clearly was, we're taking Pineiro's word for it that it cleared the crossbar; Twitter video from that far away doesn't exactly provide conclusive proof. Not that we're doubting -- the junior college transfer obviously has a big leg -- and he can be found elsewhere on social media making some other kicks that are [very, very long](/share/page/site/nfl-com/he%20junior%20college%20transfer%20obviously%20has%20a%20big%20leg%20( "pineiro"), if not 73 yards.