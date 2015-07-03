Alabama coach: Tide players didn't respect Cardale Jones

Jones, of course, excelled in the game and led the Buckeyes to a national championship win over Oregon, too. The Alabama game was only his second career start as the substitute for injured starter J.T. Barrett, who led OSU to an 11-1 regular season. Smart noted the difficulty of preparing for a quarterback with only one game film to evaluate, but he also said the perception that Jones would struggle against Alabama due to his inexperience was one the UA coaching staff should have stopped at the locker-room door.