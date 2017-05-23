Alabama coach names child after ex-Tide LBs Anderson, Foster

Nobody can say Jeremy Pruitt isn't a players' coach.
The Alabama defensive coordinator and his wife, Casey, have named their newborn son after two of the Crimson Tide's top defensive players from last season: San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Reuben Foster, and Washington Redskins second-round pick Ryan Anderson.
Anderson, in turn, thanked his former coach for the gesture:
"Congrats to coach Pruitt and Casey on their newest addition Flynt Anderson-Foster Pruitt honored that they named this little guy after me and @ferrarifoster this little guy will always hold a special place in my heart!" Anderson wrote in his Instagram post. "Can't wait to meet him!!"
It's fair to assume that on a defense loaded with stars on the defensive side of the ball, Pruitt considered Anderson and Foster to be extra special.