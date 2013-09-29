Alabama center Ryan Kelly out with knee injury

Alabama will be without third-year sophomore Ryan Kelly, the Crimson Tide's starting center, for upcoming games against Georgia State and Kentucky at a minimum. Kelly sustained an MCL injury in Alabama's 25-0 win over Ole Miss Saturday night, and coach Nick Saban said Kelly would be out two weeks at least.
"Ryan Kelly has a stretched MCL, and he will probably be out for a couple of weeks, maybe even three. I'm not sure," Saban said. "But he will be out for a couple games."
If Kelly is out for more than two games, he could be out for a home games against Arkansas as well, followed by Tennessee.
Alabama got a strong performance in relief of Kelly from little-used veteran Chad Lindsay. Both Kelly and Lindsay had an unexpected assignment in Ole Miss star freshman Robert Nkemdiche. The 295-pound freshman had played defensive end this season, but against the Crimson Tide, the Rebels moved the nation's No. 1 recruit inside to the defensive tackle spot.
Kelly is a first-year starter who was named to the Freshman All-SEC team a year ago.