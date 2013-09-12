Alabama at Texas A&M is top game of college football's Week 3

The skinny: This is the best of the four Big Ten/Pac-12 matchups. UCLA's offense torched Nebraska's defense last season, and you wonder if the "Blackshirts" are going to be left red-faced again. Nebraska's linebackers are young and inexperienced, and UCLA QB Brett Hundley will look to make them pay. UCLA, on the other hand, has an experienced linebacker corps, and you can bet the Huskers will want to know where OLB Anthony Barr is on every snap. Huskers QB Taylor Martinez and RB Ameer Abdullah are a potent 1-2 rushing duo, and if the Huskers can run effectively, Martinez is a solid-enough passer -- and has enough weapons on the outside -- to take advantage of UCLA's young corners.