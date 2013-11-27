Alabama at Auburn is top game in Week 14 of college football

The skinny: Stanford will play in the Pac-12 championship game next week; this is the regular-season finale for the Irish. Stanford loves to run the ball, and senior TB Tyler Gaffney runs behind a physical line headed by two juniors: G David Yankey (6-5, 313) and OT Cam Fleming (6-6, 318). Junior WR Ty Montgomery (6-2, 215) is a big-play threat on offense and as a return man. Defensively, the Cardinal has one of the best front sevens in the nation. Senior LBs Trent Murphy (6-6, 251) and Shayne Skov (6-3, 245) are the standouts; Murphy leads the nation with 13 sacks. Notre Dame must produce on the ground if it is to have a shot at the upset; true freshman TB Tarean Folston (5-9, 207) needs more carries. OT Zack Martin (6-4, 308) and G Chris Watt (6-3, 321) are standouts on the offensive line. Senior WR T.J. Jones (5-11, 195) could have success against Stanford's corners. The Irish need a big game from junior DE Stephon Tuitt (6-6, 311), who has been inconsistent this season but remains a prime pro prospect. Speedy LB Jaylen Smith (6-2, 230) has been one of the best true freshmen in the nation.