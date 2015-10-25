Al Golden out as Miami coach a day after worst-ever loss

Al Golden has been relieved of his duties as coach of Miami, athletic director Blake James announced on Sunday.
"Coach Golden has led our program through some very difficult times and he has done so with class, integrity and a true desire to see our students succeed on the field, in the classroom and in the community," James said in the statement released by the school.
Tight ends coach Larry Scott will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2015 season.
Golden finishes his five-year tenure at Miami with a 32-25 record.
Clemson hammered Miami in its own stadium, 58-0, on Saturday. It was the most lopsided loss in school history. The previous worst was a 70-14 loss to Texas A&M in 1944. Miami football wasn't quite the expected powerhouse in 1944 as it has been since Howard Schnellenberger took over in 1979 and started a tradition of success that lasted for a quarter century. Miami's lone win in a 1-7-1 finish in 1944 came against Presbyterian.
Following Saturday's epic setback -- after which a number of ex-Canes called for Golden's dismissal -- James told the Sun-Sentinel's Dave Hyde that Golden wouldn't be fired after the game.
Once-proud Miami -- nicknamed "The U" during an era in which it easily collected top recruits and boasted many high-level NFL draft choices while at the same time dominating college football -- has sunken to unthinkable levels. The Hurricanes were 4-3 this season, but that followed a 6-7 campaign in 2014 that concluded with a loss to South Carolina in the AdvoCare V100 Bowl.