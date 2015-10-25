Al Golden out as Miami coach a day after worst-ever loss

Clemson hammered Miami in its own stadium, 58-0, on Saturday. It was the most lopsided loss in school history. The previous worst was a 70-14 loss to Texas A&M in 1944. Miami football wasn't quite the expected powerhouse in 1944 as it has been since Howard Schnellenberger took over in 1979 and started a tradition of success that lasted for a quarter century. Miami's lone win in a 1-7-1 finish in 1944 came against Presbyterian.