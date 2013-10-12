AJ McCarron sets career high as Alabama racks up 668 yards

Alabama senior quarterback AJ McCarron posted a career-high 359 passing yards against Kentucky Saturday night as Alabama's 668 yards resulted in a 48-7 rout for the Crimson Tide. McCarron is considered among the top quarterback prospects for the 2014 NFL Draft, which could see a record number of quarterbacks drafted in the first round.
Against a Kentucky defense that entered the game ranked third vs. the pass in the Southeastern Conference, McCarron completed 21 of 35 passes with one touchdown. McCarron's long completion of the day came on a 42-yard deep ball off a play-action fake:
McCarron distributed the ball to seven receivers that collected at least two catches each.
McCarron's TD pass came from 20 yards out early in the fourth quarter when he connected with wide receiver Kevin Norwood. McCarron is just one of two SEC quarterbacks that remain unbeaten this season, along with Missouri senior James Franklin, who helped lead an upset of Georgia Saturday but suffered a shoulder injury, which is expected to keep him out for the rest of the regular season.
McCarron, a third-year starter, did not throw an interception before giving way to backup Blake Sims late in the game.