AJ McCarron only QB in Gil Brand'ts top 15 senior prospects

Published: Aug 12, 2013 at 06:29 AM
aj-mccarron-130812-wide.jpg

NFL.com senior draft analyst Gil Brandt has released his list of the nation's top 100 seniors, and a quick look makes you wonder if junior quarterbacks such as Teddy Bridgewater, Braxton Miller, Marcus Mariota and Devin Gardner are paying attention.

The first senior quarterback on the list is Alabama's AJ McCarron at No. 15, and there is just one other quarterback (Miami's Stephen Morris, at No. 17) in the top 32 -- i.e., the first round. Given the relatively lackluster senior class of quarterbacks, would it be that big a surprise if a handful of junior quarterbacks (and maybe even some draft-eligible third-year sophomores, such as Mariota and Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel) decided to go pro early?

Hot 100 seniors

The son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer tops Gil Brandt's initial look at the Hot 100 college football seniors. Check out the other prospects to follow this fall. More ...

There are other senior quarterbacks in the top 100, such as Tajh Boyd, Aaron Murray, Logan Thomas, Derek Carr and David Fales, and those guys obviously can climb on draft boards. Still, there seem to be an inordinate amount of questions surrounding the senior quarterbacks this season, lack of height and lack of arm strength chief among them.

Some other observations after reviewing Brandt's list of the top 100 seniors:

-- There are a lot of linemen (offensive and defensive) on Brandt's list. A lot -- like the top two, six of the top 10 and 16 of the top 30. One reason, of course, is that a lot of the top skill-position players left early for the NFL after last season.

-- There are just three running backs (including a fullback) in the top 50. Is that because some junior running backs went pro early last year or that NFL teams no longer seem to place an early-round premium on backs? Or both?

-- Four of the top seven are SEC players, which should surprise no one. But there is just one other SEC player in the top 20.

-- There are just three inside linebackers in the top 50 and only five in the top 100 (and one of those is from Western Kentucky). By contrast, there are three outside linebackers in the top 10 and five in the top 18.

-- There are seven non-FBS players in the top 100, including players from Belhaven and Lindenwood. ($5 if you know where those schools are. Belhaven is in Jackson, Miss., and Lindenwood in St. Louis.)

-- There's a MAC player in the top 10, Buffalo OLB Khalil Mack. He's one of two MAC players in the top 100, with the other being Kent State RB Dri Archer. Both have a chance to make some national noise early in the season.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE