AJ McCarron only QB in Gil Brand'ts top 15 senior prospects

The first senior quarterback on the list is Alabama's AJ McCarron at No. 15, and there is just one other quarterback (Miami's Stephen Morris, at No. 17) in the top 32 -- i.e., the first round. Given the relatively lackluster senior class of quarterbacks, would it be that big a surprise if a handful of junior quarterbacks (and maybe even some draft-eligible third-year sophomores, such as Mariota and Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel) decided to go pro early?