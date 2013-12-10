AJ McCarron, Alex Rodriguez spoke before Iron Bowl

AJ McCarron, on top of both his game and the world as a Heisman Trophy finalist, took a phone call from perhaps the most embattled athlete in all of pro sports a couple of weeks ago as the Crimson Tide prepared to play rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl. New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, fighting a Major League Baseball-record suspension of 211 games, spoke to the fifth-year senior quarterback before the Tide's 34-28 loss.