Aggies OL Cedric Ogbuehi softens stance on 2014 draft

Offensive linemen aren't supposed to hold, but where Texas A&M right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi's stance on early draft entry is concerned, hold everything.
On Monday, the standout junior said he would "consider his options" where the NFL draft is concerned, according to Brent Zwerneman of the San Antonio News Express. According to transcription from texags.com, Ogbuehi also said he is waiting to consider the possibility at the proper time.
"We'll see. I haven't thought about it yet. Just trying to play my game and let my game do the talking," he said. "Once it comes to a close, I'll think about it. But not right now."
That's a departure from a magazine report from earlier this fall, in which Ogbuehi indicated he would return to Texas A&M for his senior season. Ogbuehi has started at both guard and tackle in his Aggies career, moving to right tackle for this, his fourth-year junior season.
Both then and now, Ogbuehi indicated he would move to left tackle as a senior were he to stay in college. Current left tackle Jake Matthews -- a first-round caliber prospect himself -- made the same move between his junior and senior seasons with the Aggies.