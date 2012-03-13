Agent: Saints, Colston agree to 5-year deal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The agent for Saints wide receiver Marques Colston says his client has agreed to new free agent contract with New Orleans.
Joel Segal said Tuesday Colston's new deal is for five years but did disclose the financial terms of the contract. The 6-foot-4 Colston was a seventh-round draft pick of the Saints in 2006 and quickly emerged as a favorite target for quarterback Drew Brees.
Colston has amassed more than 1,000 yards receiving in five of his six seasons in New Orleans.
The 28-year-old wide receiver is one of the more high profile free agents the Saints are trying to work deals with this offseason. The team recently put a franchise tag on Brees and hopes to reach a deal with starting left guard Carl Nicks.