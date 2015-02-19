Agent: Nick Marshall will throw passes at NFL combine

The former star quarterback, who led the Tigers to a national championship appearance against Florida State two years ago, became convinced after the season that his best hope of an NFL career would be as a defensive back. He practiced at cornerback last month at the Senior Bowl, but was invited to the combine as a quarterback. Marshall's agent, Tommy Sims, confirmed to College Football 24/7 on Thursday that Marshall would both throw and perform defensive back drills for clubs at Lucas Oil Stadium.