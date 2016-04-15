After medical recheck, LB Jaylon Smith expected to miss 2016

Smith was expected to be a first-round draft choice until a gruesome knee injury in his final college game, against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, put his draft status in question. The injury included nerve damage, which is one of the primary concerns regarding the length of time it will take him to recover. Smith has said doctors have told him he will fully recover eventually, but without a more clear timetable, NFL clubs could be reticent to invest a high draft choice in him. Before the injury, he was considered a sure top-10 pick who some believed would have competed for the top draft slot.