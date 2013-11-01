Affidavit alleges Carl Pelini used cocaine, marijuana

When Carl Pelini resigned as Florida Atlantic head coach Wednesday, the school cited illegal drug use as the reason.
On Friday, in records of affidavits acquired by sbnation.com through the Freedom of Information Act, it was revealed that Pelini resigned after two individuals alleged he used marijuana and cocaine during his tenure at the school.
One of the individuals, Matt Edwards, the special teams coach at Florida Atlantic, alleged that he witnessed Pelini using both marijuana and cocaine within the last 12 months.
An excerpt from the affidavit:
"My name is Matt Edwards, and I am personally familiar with the facts contained in this Affidavit. On October 19, 2013, I personally observed Carl Pelini smoking marijuana in Key West, Florida. Within the last 12 months, I have personally observed Carl Pelini use both marijuana and cocaine. Within the last 12 months, I have personally observed Pete Rekstis use both marijuana and cocaine."
Pelini, 48, resigned Wednesday, along with defensive coordiantor Pete Rekstis, after the two were confronted by athletic director Patrick Chun "with reports relating to their use of illegal drugs," Chun said.
Pelini issued an apology through a statement released by the school, saying he exercised "poor judgment."
Pelini went 5-15 at Florida Atlantic, including a 2-6 record this season. Chun said Wednesday that the school has already been its search for a new coach.