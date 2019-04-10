AFC West roster reset: Trades put Raiders, Broncos back in mix

Safety Tyrann Mathieu signing with the Chiefs deserves consideration, but the NFL sure loves offense. The Raiders landed one of the league's premier wide receivers in Brown, whose relationship with the Steelers experienced a well-documented deterioration toward the end of the 2018 regular season. Upon the trade, Brown took to social media to express a deep admiration for Carr, who will be tasked with getting the ball to his new wide receiver. Brown is no doubt elite, but the four-time All-Pro selection also had the benefit of playing with talented players around him in Pittsburgh, notably quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in recent seasons. Brown won't have that luxury from the start in Oakland, with the Raiders in rebuild mode, and he's easily the main guy in the offense. Of course, Gruden has been saying all the right things about Carr -- for now -- but the head coach also had glowing remarks last year for Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, both of whom were eventually traded away for draft picks. The Raiders have plenty of ammunition to secure wide receivers in the draft to give Brown support in the receiving game, but all bets will be off for Brown if Gruden moves on from Carr sooner rather than later.