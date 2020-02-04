AFC West rookie grades: Raiders clean up; Broncos stay on pace

Ferrell showed promise as a rookie, recording 4.5 sacks, but he needs to be more consistent in rushing the passer. Analysis on Abram is incomplete, as he played just one game due to a shoulder injury. Jacobs, however, was an excellent addition, breaking 1,100 yards as a rookie and providing the Raiders with a much-needed bellcow in the backfield. Mullen was a solid corner as a rookie, excelling in run support while also recording one interception. Crosby was even better, recording 10 sacks opposite Ferrell. Moreau served as a complementary but scarcely targeted option opposite breakout tight end Darren Waller. Renfrow made the transition by doing what he did at Clemson: maximizing his talents. The receiver ran sharp routes and found soft spots in the defense on his way to breaking 600 yards receiving and catching four touchdowns as a rookie. Johnson didn't see action until later in the season, primarily playing special teams. Bell ended up on Tampa Bay's practice squad. Considering how much help the young Raiders received from a number of picks in this class, they earn the division's best grade, even without the contributions of Abram.