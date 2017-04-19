Analysis

AFC South draft needs: Will the Texans get a quarterback early?

Published: Apr 19, 2017 at 01:51 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

With the 2017 NFL Draft around the corner, former NFL scout Bucky Brooks and Around The NFL's Conor Orr are breaking down the biggest areas of need for every team in the NFL, division by division. Below is Bucky's look at the AFC South.

Houston Texans (7 picks)

» Round 1: Pick 25 overall
» Round 2: Pick 57
» Round 3: Pick 89
» Round 4: Picks 130 and 142 (compensatory selection from Browns)
» Round 5: Pick 169
» Round 7: Pick 243

Biggest needs: Offensive tackle, safety, quarterback.

The Texans desperately need a franchise quarterback, but the jury is still out on whether they will use a top choice on the position. If they are looking to select a field general in the first two rounds, Bill O'Brien and Co. likely will be considering whoever's left between Clemson's DeShaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes and Cal's Davis Webb. Houston also could use a quality edge blocker to fill out a pretty solid offensive line. Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk, Utah's Garett Bolles and Alabama's Cam Robinson are Day 1 possibilities, but the team could look at Texas A&M's Jermaine Eluemunor or Florida State's Roderick Johnson on Day 2. At safety, the Texans would be well-served finding playmaker in the middle of the field. Washington's Budda Baker and Connecticut's Obi Melifonwu are intriguing candidates in the early rounds, but the team also could target Texas A&M's Justin Evans or Boston College's John Johnson on Day 3.

Indianapolis Colts (7 picks)

» Round 1: Pick 15 overall
» Round 2: Pick 46
» Round 3: Pick 80
» Round 4: Picks 121, 137 (from Patriots) and 144 (compensatory selection)
» Round 5: Pick 158

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, cornerback, running back.

The Colts must improve their defense to have any chance of climbing back to the top of the division. The team needs to find a pass rusher to disrupt the timing of the passing game. UCLA's Takkarist McKinley, Tennessee's Derek Barnett and Michigan's Taco Charlton could be in the conversation on Day 1, or the team could wait and target Youngstown State's Derek Rivers, Ohio's Tarell Basham or Alabama's Ryan Anderson. If the Colts elect to take a cornerback on Day 1, Ohio State's Gareon Conley, LSU's Tre'Davious White and Alabama's Marlon Humphrey should be in a play. Colorado's Chidobe Awuzie, Florida's Quincy Wilson and Washington's Kevin King could be quality options on Day 2. At running back, Florida State's Dalvin Cook and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey would be solid additions as Day 1 considerations. Tennessee's Alvin Kamara, Toledo's Kareem Hunt and South Florida's Marlon Mack would be nice value picks on Day 2.

Jacksonville Jaguars (7 picks)

» Round 1: Pick 4 overall
» Round 2: Pick 35
» Round 3: Pick 68
» Round 4: Pick 110
» Round 5: Pick 148
» Round 6: Pick 187
» Round 7: Pick 222

Biggest needs: Tight end, running back, offensive guard.

The Jaguars are on a mission to become a tougher team under the direction of Tom Coughlin, David Caldwell and Doug Marrone. After securing a strong free-agent class, the team needs to plug a few holes to take the next step as a potential contender. At running back, the Jaguars could use a punishing RB1 like LSU's Leonard Fournette to anchor the ground game. Oklahoma's Joe Mixon probably will be in the mix on Day 2. He has all of the tools to be a game changer in the Jaguars' system, but his selection will be controversial due to his assault of a female student at Oklahoma. The team might add some beef to the front line to improve the running game. A physical interior blocker like Temple's Dion Dawkins, Pittsburgh's Dorian Johnson or Indiana's Dan Feeney would fit the bill as Day 2 possibilities. The offense could use a dynamic tight end with a polished overall game. Alabama's O.J. Howard, Michigan's Jake Butt and Ashland's Adam Shaheen are options in different areas of the draft.

Tennessee Titans (8 picks)

» Round 1: Picks 5 (from Rams) and 18 overall
» Round 3: Picks 83 and 100 (compensatory selection from Rams)
» Round 4: Pick 124
» Round 5: Pick 164
» Round 6: Pick 214 (from Falcons)
» Round 7: Pick 236

Biggest needs: Cornerback, wide receiver, safety.

Tennessee's surging toward the top of the division behind a promising collection of young talent. The Titans could enhance their nucleus with another strong draft class, particularly if they upgrade the personnel in the defensive backfield. Tennessee needs to identify difference makers at cornerback and safety in the early rounds. At CB, Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley would be terrific additions on Day 1, but the team also could target LSU's Tre'Davious White, Alabama's Marlon Humphrey or Washington's Kevin King. At safety, LSU's Jamal Adams, Ohio State's Malik Hooker, Michigan's Jabrill Peppers and Washington's Budda Baker would qualify as game changers at the position. Utah's Marcus Williams and N.C. State's Josh Jones are also strong prospects on Day 2. On offense, the Titans need a playmaking WR1 on the perimeter to anchor the passing game. If the team wants a chain mover, Clemson's Mike Williams and Western Michigan's Corey Davis would be perfect candidates to fill the void. If the Titans want a speedster, Washington's John Ross and Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook are big-play threats to consider.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

