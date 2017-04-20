AFC East draft needs: Jets poised to take another QB early?

With the 2017 NFL Draft around the corner, former NFL scout Bucky Brooks and Around The NFL's Conor Orr are breaking down the biggest areas of need for every team in the NFL, division by division. Below is Bucky's look at the AFC East.

Buffalo Bills (6 picks)

» Round 1: Pick 10 overall

» Round 2: Pick 44

» Round 3: Pick 75

» Round 5: Picks 156 and 171 (from Cowboys)

» Round 6: Pick 195

Biggest needs: Offensive tackle, wide receiver, defensive back.

Despite some calls for a new quarterback to usher in the Sean McDermott era, the Bills have bigger voids on their roster. The team needs a complementary receiver opposite Sammy Watkins to make the passing game more explosive. Clemson's Mike Williams, Washington's John Ross or Western Michigan's Corey Davis would make sense as Day 1 candidates, but the team could also look for a value pick like Tennessee's Joshua Malone or LSU's Malachi Dupre on Day 2. At offensive tackle, the Bills need to find a solid starter on the edge. Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk, Alabama's Cam Robinson and Utah's Garett Bolles are options on Day 1. In Day 2, the team could eye someone like Troy's Antonio Garcia or Texas A&M's Jermaine Eluemunor. Defensively, the Bills could use a Day 1 pick on a potential CB1, like one of the Ohio State studs, Marshon Lattimore or Gareon Conley. Or Buffalo could wait a bit and take a chance on Washington's Kevin King, Colorado's Chidobe Awuzie, Florida's Quincy Wilson or West Virginia's Rasul Douglas.

Miami Dolphins (8 picks)

» Round 1: Pick 22 overall

» Round 2: Pick 54

» Round 3: Pick 97 (compensatory selection)

» Round 5: Picks 166, 178 (compensatory selection) and 184 (compensatory selection)

» Round 7: Picks 223 (from Rams) and 240

Biggest needs: Defensive end, linebacker, offensive guard.

The Dolphins need to find a defensive end to complement (and eventually succeed) Cam Wake on the edges. At No. 22, the team could get a productive pass rusher like UCLA's Takkarist McKinley, Missouri's Charles Harris or Michigan's Taco Charlton to fill the void. Some underrated edge rushers could be available after the first round to target as developmental players with playmaking potential -- guys like Kansas State's Jordan Willis, Florida State's DeMarcus Walker, Auburn's Carl Lawson and Texas A&M's Daeshon Hall. At linebacker, Temple's Haason Reddick, Florida's Jarrad Davis and Vanderbilt's Zach Cunningham could be options on Day 1. Beyond Round 1, the team could focus on LSU's Duke Riley, Ohio State's Raekwon McMillan or Florida's Alex Anzalone. On offense, Miami could use an interior blocker like Temple's Dion Dawkins, Indiana's Dan Feeney or Pittsburgh's Dorian Johnson -- all potential value picks on Day 2.

New England Patriots (7 picks)

» Round 3: Picks 72 (from Panthers) and 96 overall

» Round 4: Pick 131 (from Seahawks)

» Round 5: Picks 163 (from Broncos) and 183 (compensatory selection)

» Round 6: Pick 200 (from Colts)

» Round 7: Pick 239 (from Lions)

Biggest needs: Offensive line, linebacker, tight end.

The Pats don't have a pick in either of the first two rounds -- at least for now ... If New England determines an offensive lineman is a big need, the team could target an developmental edge blocker like Florida State's Roderick Johnson, Texas A&M's Jermaine Eluemunor or USC's Zach Banner. At tight end, the Patriots need to begin thinking about an insurance policy for Rob Gronkowski, due to his lengthy injury history. Yes, New England acquired Dwayne Allen in a trade, but we all know they like to incorporate multiple tight ends in the offense. Michigan's Jake Butt would be an ideal fit as a traditional "Y" with a polished overall game, but he might be gone by the time the Pats pick. The team could go after Ashland's Adam Shaheen or Toledo's Michael Roberts. On the defensive side of the ball, linebackers like Vanderbilt's Zach Cunningham and Ohio State's Raekwon McMillan could fall into the Pats' range. Don't be surprised if Florida's Alex Anzalone and LSU's Kendell Beckwith also get a look as sleeper candidates.

New York Jets (7 picks)

» Round 1: Pick 6 overall

» Round 2: Pick 39

» Round 3: Picks 70 and 107 (compensatory selection)

» Round 5: Pick 150

» Round 6: Pick 191

» Round 7: Pick 224

Biggest needs: Quarterback, cornerback, linebacker.

The Jets have been searching for a franchise quarterback since Chad Pennington departed a decade ago. The search certainly will continue in the 2017 draft, with a quarterback room that currently features Christian Hackenberg, Josh McCown and Bryce Petty. The team could target Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky or Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes on Day 1. If the team waits until Day 2, Cal's Davis Webb and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer probably would be in play as potential starters of the future. On defense, the Jets have a glaring weakness at cornerback after the release of Darrelle Revis. The team could target an explosive athlete like Marshon Lattimore or Gareon Conley out of Ohio State, but either would demand Gang Green to use the first-round pick. The Jets could wait for a value prospect in the second round like Colorado's Chidobe Awuzie. One of the Florida products -- Quincy Wilson or Teez Tabor -- also could work on Day 2. At linebacker, the Jets could spend the No. 6 pick on a thumper like Alabama's Reuben Foster, or wait for Day 2 to take a sideline-to-sideline pursuer like Ohio State's Raekwon McMillan, Vanderbilt's Zach Cunningham or LSU's Duke Riley.

