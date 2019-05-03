Analysis

AFC South draft grades: Titans impress; Texans outmaneuvered?

Published: May 03, 2019 at 07:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2019 NFL Draft. Below is Dan's review of the AFC South.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky
Jacksonville Jaguars, Round 1, No. 7 overall

Jags fans owe a big thank you to the teams drafting ahead of them. Probably worth splurging on those clubs and going a couple steps above an Edible Arrangement, too, because Allen is a gift that will keep on giving. There was widespread agreement from the sages at NFL Media -- from Daniel Jeremiah to Gil Brandt to Lance Zierlein -- that he was the third-best prospect in the draft behind Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams. But while Bosa and Williams went second and third overall, Allen slipped all the way to the Jaguars at No. 7. Fortune smiled upon Jacksonville in Round 1, and the team was smart enough to welcome it with open arms. He's celebrated as an elite pass rusher after racking up 17 sacks (second-most in the FBS) last season, but this isn't a one-trick Wildcat -- Allen has an all-around game and will be able to do anything the coaching staff asks of him.

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
Houston Texans, Round 1, No. 23 overall

Look, Howard has a chance to be a very good player, but the action around Picks 22-23 was unexpected and it seems like the Texans came out on the wrong end of that sequence. Here's how it went down: The Eagles swooped in, trading up to take the top tackle in the draft (Andre Dillard) one pick before Houston -- which needed a tackle as badly as any team in the league -- would be on the clock. Stake through the heart for the Texans. Ouch. But hey, they also had a need at corner and none had been drafted yet so that's not so bad ... right? Except, well, instead of doing something like that or working out a trade down (or trading up for Dillard earlier!), the Texans got locked in at No. 23 and took a player in Howard who most likely would have been available to them well into Round 2. He was 50th in both Jeremiah and Brandt's rankings and wasn't sniffing the first round in the final mocks posted to NFL.com. So, yeah, the pick was a surprise, but not the kind Texans fans had hoped for heading into the draft.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State
Houston Texans, Round 3, No. 86 overall

Kahale Kuio Kalani Michael Wodehouse Warring (that is his full name) is still relatively new to football. He starred in water polo, basketball, cross county, swimming, soccer and tennis in high school before taking his talents to the gridiron in his senior year. Originally a walk-on at SDSU, his combination of size and athleticism has made him the darling of some in the scouting community. We're in full agreement that the upside here is intriguing, and well worth the 86th overall pick. This is a 6-foot-5, 252-pounder with 4.67 speed who has shown the kind of flashes that make teams think this is the next special athlete at the position who won't cost a first-rounder. He's going to need some time to develop, especially as a blocker, but if it all comes together, Warring could be a Pro Bowler in a couple years.

Grade
1 - A
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

» Round 1: (No. 19 overall) Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State.

» Round 2: (51) A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi.

» Round 3: (82) Nate Davis, OG, North Carolina-Charlotte.

» Round 4: (116) Amani Hooker, S, Iowa.

» Round 5: (168) D'Andre Walker, OLB, Georgia.

» Round 6: (188) David Long, LB, West Virginia.

The return on investment here could be bountiful. Simmons had the second-highest grade of the 500-plus prospects Zierlein scouted this spring. Now, he might need a redshirt year after tearing his ACL in February (part of the reason he was still available at No. 19), but given his rare physical ability and upside, it seems that wise scouting minds won't be surprised if he turns out to be the best player from this class. The idea of Simmons and Jurrell Casey bringing the ruckus from the interior can't be a pleasant thought for division rivals. A huge season awaits Marcus Mariota, so good on Jon Robinson for adding another slot weapon in Brown, who seems like an excellent fit. Between Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, Taywan Taylor and Brown, that receiving corps is starting to look sexy. Davis could be starting at guard within a year or two. The same goes for Hooker, an instinctive guy with some limitations when it comes to athletic traits. Walker and Long were nice values. Walker could make an immediate impact as a situational pass rusher, and, per Zierlein, an NFC executive had high praise for the highly productive Long: "I would rather have David Long over Devin Bush for a round or two discount. They have about the same size but Long is more productive and maybe less prone to injury." All in all, this is a very promising group. It won't be a surprise if Tennessee comes away with four or five starters from this bunch.

Grade
2 - B+
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

» Round 2: (No. 34 overall) Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple; (49) Ben Banogu, DE, TCU; (59) Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State.

» Round 3: (89) Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford.

» Round 4: (109) Khari Willis, S, Michigan State.

» Round 5: (144) Marvell Tell, S, USC; (164) E.J. Speed, LB, Tarleton State.

» Round 6: (199) Gerri Green, edge, Mississippi State.

» Round 7: (240) Jackson Barton, OT, Utah; (246) Javon Patterson, C, Mississippi.

This strikes me as a really good (but not quite great) draft, although we're probably unwise to question any decision by GM Chris Ballard after the way he nailed picks a year ago, paving the way for the team's resurgence with a healthy Andrew Luck. The Colts picked up a second-round pick in next year's draft by trading out of Round 1, and still landed a first-round value at No. 34 in Ya-Sin, one of the great names and talents available in 2019. He has only season of FBS experience, having transferred from Presbyterian College as a graduate student, but with a little coaching, he could develop into a longtime quality starter. Banogu was a little bit of a head-scratcher because we thought he'd go a couple rounds later in the draft. But again, I'm no Chris Ballard. If Banogu adds a few more moves to his pass-rush arsenal, he could be a nice sub-package piece. It's easy to envision Luck pitching Campbell the ball on jet sweeps that go for touchdowns. He adds a speedy element to Indy's attack. Okereke, while lacking ideal size, has the range Ballard wants from his LBs. It made sense to look for safety help on Day 3, with Clayton Geathers on a one-year deal. This was a solid haul that will look even better in a year or two if Banogu maxes out on his potential.

Grade
3 - B-
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

» Round 1: (No. 7 overall) Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky.

» Round 2: (35) Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida.

» Round 3: (69) Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State; (98) Quincy Williams, LB, Murray State.

» Round 5: (140) Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple.

» Round 6: (178) Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State.

» Round 7: (235) Dontavius Russell, DT, Auburn.

The Jaguars had me but then they lost me. I don't think Duval County could have dreamed up a better start than having Allen fall to them in Round 1 only to have Taylor drop into their laps in Round 2. This is the stuff A+ drafts are made of. Allen, the consensus No. 3 player in the draft, went seventh because some teams drafting ahead of Jacksonville got cute, and Taylor's slide was one of the biggest mysteries of draft weekend, with chatter of knee issues floating about the interwebs. GM Dave Caldwell says there are no major concerns about Taylor's health (are there minor ones?), so, yippee! I think. Anyway, this squad got Jeremiah's No. 2 OT in the draft with the 35th pick, and Allen has the makings of a Pro Bowler off the edge. Then things got weird in Round 3. I understand wanting to bring in a tight end who can catch the ball, as it was certainly a need and Oliver can do that, but why not go with Texas A&M's Jace Sternberger -- the more highly regarded pass-catching tight end by Zierlein and many others -- if they were set on addressing the position? It seems they could have gotten better value out of that pick. The selection of Quincy Williams -- brother of No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams -- caught many by surprise. He'll either become one of the draft's biggest steals -- he has some fun highlights -- or biggest reaches. We have to wonder if Jacksonville could have gotten him much later. Those third-rounders bring down the grade here. Armstead is a downhill runner who will fit right in with Leonard Fournette's style, although we wouldn't have minded seeing them fill the need at the position earlier with a player who would have brought a more diverse skill set to the table ( Darrell Henderson in Round 3, for example). Minshew will probably be a serviceable 10-year backup in the league. He can develop and learn behind Nick Foles. There's a lot to like (and not like) here.

Grade
4 - C-
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

» Round 1: (No. 23 overall) Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State.

» Round 2: (54) Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky; (55) Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois.

» Round 3: (86) Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State.

» Round 5: (161) Charles Omenihu, DE, Texas.

» Round 6: (195) Xavier Crawford, CB, Central Michigan.

» Round 7: (220) Cullen Gillaspia, FB, Texas A&M.

We're all in agreement that the Texans had to make protecting Deshaun Watson the focus of their draft after he was sacked a league-high 62 times last season. Unfortunately, the Eagles knew that, too, and beat Houston to the punch. Yes, Philly traded one spot ahead of the Texans in Round 1 to land the draft's top tackle, Andre Dillard. That stings, and Houston should have seen it coming. The Texans could have traded up for Dillard and no one would have argued with spending a little extra draft capital to fill such a monumental need, but instead they ended up with what seems like a reach in Howard at No. 23 -- he was ranked as the 50th-best prospect by both Jeremiah and Brandt. You like the upside with Howard, a former quarterback ( yes, really), but you just wonder about the value. Bill O'Brien has to hope the Alabama State product and second-rounder Scharping develop and do so more quickly than some expect or this draft could go down as an epic fail. That said, I like the Johnson and Warring picks. Johnson's size and length are his calling card. He had a great Senior Bowl week. Warring is going to need some time to acclimate and work on his blocking, but his athletic traits are tantalizing. Omenihu was a nice value in the fifth round. I'm puzzled and intrigued by this group.

Follow Dan Parr on Twitter @TheDan_Parr.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders acquiring Davante Adams from Packers: Who are the trade's biggest winners and losers?

Davante Adams will get the lucrative long-term deal he's long sought, but it will be coming from the Raiders instead of the Packers. Jeffri Chadiha highlights the winners and losers from the blockbuster trade.
news

2022 NFL free agency frenzy: Three good fits and three head-scratchers

The start of the new league year has significantly altered rosters across the NFL via big-money contracts and blockbuster trades. Cynthia Frelund spotlights three good moves and three head-scratchers. On which list does the Steelers' signing of Mitchell Trubisky land?
news

2022 NFL free agency: Biggest moves (and non-moves) so far

While Russell Wilson heads to Denver to chase a title, all remains quiet with Kyler Murray in Arizona. Marc Sessler runs through the biggest moves (and non-moves) of the 2022 free agency period so far.
news

Broncos, Chargers gain ground on AFC West, rest of conference with aggressive start to offseason

No two teams have done more to close the gap in their division and conference than the Broncos and Chargers. Jim Trotter discusses their recent moves and why each could be seen as a legitimate contender.
news

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.
news

Tom Brady's unretirement stirring but not surprising; Vikings know Kirk Cousins is better than QB limbo

Tom Brady never seemed fully convinced he was retiring, even when he was retiring. So it's no real surprise, Judy Battista writes, that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is coming back for a 23rd season. Plus, thoughts on Kirk Cousins' extension and Michael Gallup's new contract.
news

Broncos hype out of control after Russell Wilson trade; plus, five NFL draft prospects on the rise

The Broncos hype train's in full force after the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, but Bucky Brooks says everyone needs to pump the brakes on Denver. Plus, five prospects on the rise after the NFL Scouting Combine. And what's next for Jordan Love?
news

2022 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.
news

2022 NFL offseason: Best-case, worst-case scenarios for quarterbacks in limbo

Will the Vikings stick with Kirk Cousins? Is Jimmy Garoppolo headed for a new team? Can Kyler Murray and the Cardinals smooth out their relationship? Dan Hanzus spins best-case and worst-case scenarios for QBs in limbo in 2022.
news

Panthers, Patriots, Dolphins headline nine NFL teams that need to make a splash this offseason

Denver just shook up the NFL with a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson. Who needs to follow in the Broncos' footsteps? Adam Schein identifies nine teams that should make an offseason splash.
news

AFC free agency needs: Bengals, Titans, Ravens among teams that must address offensive line

Will the Bengals find a way to protect Joe Burrow? How will the Colts address their quarterback void? Kevin Patra digs into three key free agency needs for every AFC team.
news

NFC free agency needs: Seattle Seahawks abruptly join list of teams with gaping hole at quarterback

With the free agency frenzy right around the corner, Kevin Patra identifies the three biggest needs for each NFC team. Suddenly, Pete Carroll's Seahawks and Bruce Arians' Buccaneers have a major question mark at quarterback.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW