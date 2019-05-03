AFC South draft grades: Titans impress; Texans outmaneuvered?

The Jaguars had me but then they lost me. I don't think Duval County could have dreamed up a better start than having Allen fall to them in Round 1 only to have Taylor drop into their laps in Round 2. This is the stuff A+ drafts are made of. Allen, the consensus No. 3 player in the draft, went seventh because some teams drafting ahead of Jacksonville got cute, and Taylor's slide was one of the biggest mysteries of draft weekend, with chatter of knee issues floating about the interwebs. GM Dave Caldwell says there are no major concerns about Taylor's health (are there minor ones?), so, yippee! I think. Anyway, this squad got Jeremiah's No. 2 OT in the draft with the 35th pick, and Allen has the makings of a Pro Bowler off the edge. Then things got weird in Round 3. I understand wanting to bring in a tight end who can catch the ball, as it was certainly a need and Oliver can do that, but why not go with Texas A&M's Jace Sternberger -- the more highly regarded pass-catching tight end by Zierlein and many others -- if they were set on addressing the position? It seems they could have gotten better value out of that pick. The selection of Quincy Williams -- brother of No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams -- caught many by surprise. He'll either become one of the draft's biggest steals -- he has some fun highlights -- or biggest reaches. We have to wonder if Jacksonville could have gotten him much later. Those third-rounders bring down the grade here. Armstead is a downhill runner who will fit right in with Leonard Fournette's style, although we wouldn't have minded seeing them fill the need at the position earlier with a player who would have brought a more diverse skill set to the table ( Darrell Henderson in Round 3, for example). Minshew will probably be a serviceable 10-year backup in the league. He can develop and learn behind Nick Foles. There's a lot to like (and not like) here.