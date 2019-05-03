NFC South draft grades: Panthers' new Peppers? Saints optimize

The White selection was the least surprising pick of this draft. Any mock that didn't have the Bucs taking the LSU linebacker at No. 5 was produced by a Russian troll farm. What was at least mildly surprising, though, was Tampa Bay taking defensive players with its first five picks. Not saying this was the wrong approach -- the bulk of this team's needs were indeed on the defensive side of the ball -- but those were the first five picks of the Bruce Arians era. We're talkin' Mr. No Risk It, No Biscuit here, an offensive guru through and through. That said, Tampa's defense has been a mess for years, giving up the second-most points in the NFL last season, so Arians essentially didn't have a choice. White is the obvious crown jewel -- and one of the most widely approved prospects in this entire draft class -- as a do-it-all middle linebacker who will become the heartbeat of this defense in short order. New defensive coordinator Todd Bowles likes long corners with press-man ability, so that's what Jason Licht got him in Bunting and Dean. Bowles also relies heavily on safety versatility, seeking cerebral guys who can cover, play an aggressive enforcer role and get after quarterbacks via the blitz. That's basically the scouting report on Edwards. Nelson posted some impressive testing numbers at the combine, but the Iowa defensive end didn't always display his athletic gifts on tape. As for drafting a kicker early in the fifth round? Well, at least it wasn't the second round.