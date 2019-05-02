NFC North draft grades: Vikings hit run game; same old Lions?

Over the past 11 NFL drafts, 10 tight ends have been selected in the first round, including three by Detroit: Brandon Pettigrew (No. 20 overall in 2009), Eric Ebron (No. 10 in 2014) and now Hockenson (No. 8). Pettigrew and Ebron didn't quite work out as planned. (Not sure if you're aware of this, Lions fans, but Ebron was taken three picks before Aaron Donald and two before Odell Beckham Jr. Wild, right??!) So you can understand why a healthy dose of Detroiters appear diametrically opposed to hitting the position again in Round 1, particularly in the top 10. They don't want to hear about how the reigning Mackey Award winner's all-around game can boost the Lions' offense via the pass and run. They don't want to be told that Daniel Jeremiah had Hockenson as the fourth-best prospect in the entire draft class, with Gil Brandt ranking him sixth. They just want to instinctively shout those three pejorative words: Same. Old. Lions. And when the franchise follows up a first-round tight end with a second-round linebacker NOBODY saw coming, the SOLs fly fast and furious. Look, Lions fans are wounded animals, following a franchise that's logged one playoff win since 1957. Give them some space. Or throw them a bone, like ... I think getting Oruwariye in the fifth round could end up being one of the steals of this draft.