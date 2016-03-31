AFC RBs coach compares Ezekiel Elliott to Adrian Peterson

The skinny: At no point has there been a national discussion about Doctson being on the same level as Treadwell, but maybe this scout is onto something. While Treadwell is a little bigger with longer arms, Doctson's combine 40-yard dash (4.50 seconds) was much faster than Treadwell's pro-day 40 (4.63 seconds), and Treadwell didn't run at the combine. Doctson's explosion measurements blew Treadwell's away. Treadwell is a tremendously competitive receiver and an alpha on the field while Doctson doesn't quite show that same side -- at least not at TCU. It will be interesting to see how NFL evaluators end up stacking the two most talented "big" receivers in this draft.