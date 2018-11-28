AFC Playoff Picture: Texans poised to nab a bye? Who's No. 6?

Aside from the AFC East, which was clinched by the Pats on Labor Day, all three divisions are up for grabs. As I was saying in the previous graph, the juggernaut Chiefs could lose not only a first-round bye, but the division if they're not careful. It would take a mammoth close from the Charlie Brown Chargers and an Arrowhead upset in Week 15, but it's still possible for K.C. to play its first playoff game on the road. Pittsburgh and Baltimore already split their decisions, and if the Ravens continue to roll and the Steelers start to slide (as their last two games have suggested could happen), then the North could go down to the final week. In the wake of the Texans running through the Titans on Monday night, only one team, Indianapolis, truly stands in the way of Houston seizing the South. The Colts have a chance to gain a full game on the Texansin Week 14, but must otherwise hold out hope that Houston has problems against a string of floundering opponents. (OK, back to the East. Technically the Fins still have a chance to win the division. So do the Bills and the friggin' Jets, if you tinker with the math. But who are we kidding here? New England's on to January already.)