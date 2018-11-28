Eric Berry (heel) to practice for first time since August

Arguably the longest day-to-day designation given for an NFL player officially comes to an end.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that safety Eric Berry (heel) will practice Wednesday, marking the first time Berry will be on the field since Aug. 11. From Reid to head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs have categorized Berry's status as day to day throughout the season before Wednesday's announcement.

Berry's return was expected, but now it is a matter of evaluation before the Chiefs determine whether he will suit up for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

"We'll see how he does, kind of ease him back into it," Reid said, via ESPN's Adam Teicher.

Berry's last two seasons have been plagued by injuries. He played just one game in 2017 before suffering a torn Achilles, and has yet to see action in 2018.

The absence of the three-time All-Pro safety has been felt on the field, especially on the back end of coverage, despite the Chiefs' 9-2 record. Without Berry in the secondary, the Chiefs currently rank last in the league against the pass, allowing 297.2 yards per game.