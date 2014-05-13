AFC North draft grades: Defense remains vital in rugged division

CLEVELAND BROWNS: First-year GM Ray Farmer wants to build a deep team capable of withstanding injuries and extended absences from key players. Heading into the draft, he wanted to stock the lineup with ultra-talented players who relish the opportunity to compete for playing time. Reviewing his initial draft class, it's safe to say Farmer achieved this goal. Of course, the selection of quarterback Johnny Manziel has received the bulk of the attention. But to me, it was Farmer's ability to maneuver up and down the draft board and acquire three top-tier talents (CB Justin Gilbert, OL Joel Bitonio and Manziel) that stood out the most. Gilbert should quickly establish himself as a starter, while Manziel and Bitonio will push hard to get on the field ASAP. Throw in West as a potential feature back, and it's clear the Browns left Radio City Music Hall with a fine prospect haul -- as well as a boatload of extra ammunition for the 2015 NFL Draft. GRADE: A-