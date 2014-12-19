AFC executive calls Bryce Petty's career 'tale of two years'

Whether or not Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty can adjust to a pro-style offense after spending his college career operating a spread attack is the knock heard most often when it comes to his NFL potential.
But for one AFC personnel executive, concerns about the senior run deeper than questions about system fit.
"Petty is a tale of two years. He was very accurate last year, but he's not so accurate this year. His fundamentals have come unraveled," the executive told philly.com. "His lower-body position [is out of whack]. Late in the year, he started to look a little better. But there's a lot of work to do there."
While the executive sees vast differences in Petty over the last two seasons, his production hasn't been much different. His completion rate has been the same (62 percent each year) And while he threw for 4,200 yards last year -- almost 900 more than this season -- his current yardage total reflects two fewer games: one missed in September due to a back injury, the other being Baylor's bowl game yet to be played. Whether the back injury had any sort of a role in why Petty's mechanics looked different to one NFL personnel man could be something that gets explored at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.