AFC exec compares Pitt's Aaron Donald to Hall of Famer

NFL.com mock drafts have Donald as a likely top 15 pick in the draft, and a number of analysts think he could go as high as 10th overall to the Detroit Lions. He has been frequently compared to Cincinnati's Geno Atkins due to his smaller size. You can probably bet that at least one team picking in the top half of the first round will have no issues with selecting Donald if he's able to produce at that level early in his career.